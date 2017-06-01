BERLIN, June 1 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday he was against a German
proposal to link future EU funds to the condition that a member
states sticks to the rule of law principles.
With the EU debating reform of the bloc after Britain leaves
it, Germany's government has set out proposals to freeze access
to EU funds for countries that fail to meet the EU's rule of law
standards, according to a document seen by Reuters.
Asked during a Europe conference in Berlin if he backed the
German proposal, Juncker said: "I'm of the opinion that one
should not do that." He added the European Commission had other
ways to make clear that solidarity was not a one-way street.
He also said that the most urgent task currently facing the
EU was completing the jointly agreed capital market and banking
union and that deepening euro zone cooperation should come
later.
