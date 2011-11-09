BERLIN Nov 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) want to make it easier for countries to voluntarily leave the euro zone but are stopping short of forcing them out, according to CDU party sources on Wednesday.

"If a member state is consistently unwilling or unable to stick to the rules that come with a common currency, it can voluntarily leave the euro zone without leaving the European Union," according to a passage seen by Reuters of a draft proposal ahead of a party congress on the weekend.

Those countries would then have the same status as EU states without the euro, the sources said.

