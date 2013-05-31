BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on government of Argentina's B3 rating to positive from stable
* Moody's - the key driver of Argentina's rating action is its improved policy stance which supports a return to economic growth in 2017
BERLIN May 31 A leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP), Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partners, said on Friday he did not back creating a full-time president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers to improve coordination.
"We have enough posts. What we need are problem solvers," Rainer Bruederle, a former economy minister who is heading the FDP's campaign for September's election, told German radio.
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande aired the idea at a joint news conference on Thursday in Paris, saying it could help give the currency bloc tighter economic coordination.
The Eurogroup is currently chaired by one of the bloc's finance ministers, with the Netherlands' Jeroen Dijsselbloem fulfilling this role at present.
* Moody's - the key driver of Argentina's rating action is its improved policy stance which supports a return to economic growth in 2017
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, while buying continued to fuel in into small cap stocks.
* France's Fillon wins party backing for presidential election