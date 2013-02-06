BERLIN Feb 6 The euro is not overvalued at the
moment if long-term trends are taken into account, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Wednesday, adding
that long-term competitiveness could not be achieved via
exchange rates.
"If you look at the historic context, the German government
is of the view that the euro is not overvalued at the moment,"
Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.
The euro firmed to $1.3535 from around $1.3506 after
Seibert's comment.
French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that the
euro zone should agree on a "medium-term" exchange rate for the
euro and act on global markets to protect its interests.