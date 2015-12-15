LONDON, Dec 15 (IFR) - German state-guaranteed development bank KfW believes that the benefits related to the influx of refugees could boost Germany's GDP by as much as 0.25 percentage points in 2016.

This would equate to an eighth of the country's projected growth for that year, at a time when KfW is to increase its bond issuance to service a growing economy.

Europe's largest economy is on track for 1.7% growth in GDP in 2015 and would have recorded a similar or slightly larger figure for 2016; but the short-term boost from the refugee situation could push this figure up to 2%, a KfW economist told IFR.

"Our educated guess is that the GDP boost related to the refugee influx will account for approximately a quarter of a percentage point of 2016 GDP growth. It would have been 1.7%-1.8% without this," said Klaus Borger, principal economist, KfW Bankengruppe.

The boost arises from the money that the government will spend to help manage the situation, which essentially will act like a fiscal stimulus.

The German Council of Economic Experts estimates 9bn-14bn of public gross expenditure in 2016 to cover additional refugee costs, which KfW believes is fiscally bearable against the backdrop of the country's budget surplus.

Germany ran a surplus of 1.4% of GDP, or 21.1bn, in the first half of 2015.

KfW, which helps the German government achieve its goals in development policy and international development cooperation, is expecting to be extra busy in 2016 against this backdrop of growth.

The issuer said last week it would borrow an additional 12.5bn in the bond market in 2016 as economic growth in Germany and Europe boosts demand for the agency's promotional loans.

The Triple A rated development bank announced that its long-term funding programme for 2016 would be between 70bn and 75bn, compared to the 62.5bn raised this year so far.

GOING FURTHER

Germany earlier this year signalled its willingness to take several thousands of those fleeing a brutal civil war in Syria. It went much further than other European countries in terms of how many it was willing to accommodate, and the number of refugees is expected to top one million this year.

At the time, some fixed income investors told IFR the development would be positive for Germany.

"In terms of the scale of migration, it is unparalleled since World War II, but we believe it will be an economic positive and will lift the long-term growth potential of Germany," Mark Dowding, partner and co-head of investment grade at BlueBay Asset Management, said in September.

Another investor's estimate was a bit more conservative than KfW's, though he agreed with the premise. The public expenditure could translate into a 0.1%-0.2% boost for German GDP, said Michael Krautzeberger, head of the pan-European fixed income team within BlackRock's fundamental fixed income platform.

"In terms of economic growth, that is quite relevant, it accounts for about 7%-10% of projected growth," he said.

Though the German bond market is currently trading on technical factors such as the effect of the ECB's 60bn-a-month quantitative easing programme, economic fundamentals are likely to have a strong impact as 2016 wears on, said one banker covering public sector debt.

The yield on the 10-year German Bund is currently at 0.66%, compared to the 0.78% level at the start of the September when the refugee situation first intensified.

INJECTION OF YOUTH

There is also a long-term potential growth impact because of the positive impact of an influx of young, skilled people on Germany's demographics, according to KfW.

However, there are uncertainties over this.

"It's obvious that the most important factor for the labour market is the refugees' human capital, if I may use the phrase," said Arne Leifels, economist at KfW.

"Yet we don't know very much about their education and job skills. So it will be crucial to swiftly profile individual skills - apart from language training. Getting people in jobs; that is the point where the future will be decided." (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright and Robert Smith)