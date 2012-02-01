BERLIN Feb 1 The German government regrets India's decision to pick France's Dassault Aviation over Eurofighter as the preferred bidder for a war plane contract, a spokesman said on Wednesday, adding, however, that no deal had yet been signed.

"The German government notes the preliminary decision made by the Indian government," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a regular news conference.

"The German government regrets that the offer made by the Eurofighter consortium has, for now, not been accepted," he added.

Asked why he used the term "for now", he said experience showed that pursuing exclusive talks was no guarantee of a sale and contracts sometimes ended up going to a different bidder.

Rafale, made by Dassault, emerged on Tuesday as preferred bidder in the contest to supply India with 126 warplanes in what will be a $15 billion deal.

Its competitor, the Eurofighter Typhoon, is developed by a consortium comprising the German and Spanish branches of EADS , Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Finmeccanica. (Reporting By Madeline Chambers)