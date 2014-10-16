BERLIN Oct 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said in a speech in parliament on Thursday that sanctions
against Russia over Ukraine were necessary but they did not
preclude dialogue with Moscow.
Speaking ahead of an EU-Asia summit in Milan where Merkel
and other European leaders are to meet with Russian President
Vladimir Putin for the first time in months, the German leader
described the situation in Ukraine as "very difficult".
In her speech, Merkel also said the euro crisis had not yet
been solved and stressed the need for members of the single
currency bloc to stick to fiscal rules to ensure sustainable
growth.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown; Writing by
Noah Barkin)