* Alliance with Cameron's Tories helps AfD shed populist tag
* One year old party talks less about euro, more about
values
* AfD expected to do well in looming eastern state elections
* Merkel's CDU tries to contain debate on cooperation
By Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown
BERLIN, June 15 The Alternative for Germany
(AfD) failed to make as big a splash in European elections last
month as its eurosceptic counterparts in France and Britain. But
that may be about to change.
Less than a month after the vote, the party formed last year
by a group of renegade academics is on track to establish itself
as a permanent force in German politics and a long-term headache
for Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Christian Democrats (CDU).
The admission last week of the AfD into British Prime
Minister David Cameron's conservative faction in the European
Parliament has given the party a dose of credibility and its
leaders a boost in their drive to distance the AfD from the
populist, anti-immigrant movements of France's Marine Le Pen and
Geert Wilders of the Netherlands.
After a professionally run EU campaign in which the party
spoke less about its signature issue, the euro, and more about
conservative German values, pollsters say the AfD is being seen
by a growing number of voters as a legitimate, democratic party
to the right of the CDU, and less like a flash in the pan.
Ahead of three regional elections in eastern Germany which
are likely to vault the AfD into state assemblies for the first
time, their rise is unsettling members of the CDU, with some now
suggesting their party consider cooperating with the upstarts
they had hoped would fade away.
"The AfD is establishing itself as a national conservative
party, the kind that couldn't emerge after 1949 (when West
Germany was founded) but has a tradition in pre-war Germany,"
said Ulrike Guerot of the Open Society Initiative for Europe.
Its core supporters are not rabid xenophobes, as Germany's
mainstream parties have seemed to suggest, but church-going
traditionalists who believe in conservative family values, are
deeply worried about the loose policies of the European Central
Bank (ECB) and want Germany to cure its own ills rather than
help its euro partners.
"Until now these voters had stuck with the CDU. But under
Merkel the CDU has lost much of its conservative flavour,"
Guerot said.
BROADER MESSAGE
In the German federal election last September, the AfD fell
just shy of the 5 percent threshold needed to enter the
Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Some experts predicted the party would wither away like the
once trendy Pirates party, and in the months after the German
vote that looked like a good bet. At the turn of the year, media
reports on the AfD described a party in crisis, beset by
infighting and struggling to stem an exodus of members.
Most damaging, in a country where far-right views are not
tolerated in politics because of the Nazi past, were allegations
the AfD was being hijacked by extremists.
But leader Bernd Lucke, a 51-year-old economics professor
and father of five, appears to have silenced the more radical
elements in the party and broadened out the AfD's message.
At its founding, it was a one issue party calling for a
return to the Deutsche Mark. During the recent EU campaign it
talked as much about education, domestic security and support
for small businesses as it did about the euro, scoring 7
percent.
These are the themes regional AfD leader Frauke Petry hopes
will secure the party a double-digit result in an election in
the eastern state of Saxony in late August. State votes in
Thuringia and Brandenburg follow two weeks later.
"If we get into all three state assemblies it would
establish the AfD as a stable force in German politics," said
Petry, a 39-year-old chemist and founder of a small business
that makes sealant for tyres.
"The fact that we are now working with Britain's Tories in
Brussels shows we've arrived on the European scene. We'll use
this in the election campaign to send a signal to voters about
our legitimacy."
Saxony, which shares a border with Poland and the Czech
Republic, has been ruled by Merkel's CDU ever since German
reunification in 1990. It is the last state in the country where
the CDU governs with the Free Democrats (FDP), its traditional
ally on the right but now a party in free fall.
The FDP's weakness may force the CDU to look for another
partner this time around. And officials like Steffen Flath, CDU
leader in the regional parliament in Saxony, believe his party
cannot afford to rule out cooperation with the AfD.
That seems highly unlikely given strict orders from Merkel
that the party steer clear of the AfD. But if a similar scenario
plays out in other states over the coming years, the CDU could
face the same fate as the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD),
crippled half a decade ago by a divisive internal debate over
cooperation with the radical Left party.
"I think the elections in the eastern states are coming too
early for the CDU to consider changing its stance on working
with the AfD," said German pollster Klaus-Peter Schoeppner.
"But if the AfD plays its cards right, there will be people
in the CDU who say it needs to consider the AfD option for the
next federal election in 2017."
SCARED OLD MEN
Advisers to Merkel reject the idea that the CDU is divided
over cooperation with the AfD. And they note that the new party
did better in the EU election than in the German vote because of
low turnout rather than a rise in voter support, garnering
roughly two million votes in both races.
"If you look at their supporters, they are mostly old men
who are scared about the changes going on in German society," an
aide to the chancellor told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"So you have to ask yourself whether the AfD can broaden out
their base beyond this rather limited group. I think there are
big questions about whether they can succeed."
Still, there are some worrying signs for the CDU.
Under Merkel, the party that has shifted to the left,
embracing a minimum wage, renewable energy, female quotas in
boardrooms and rental caps.
This has been welcomed by the broader German electorate,
which re-elected Merkel to a third term in September with her
party's strongest score since reunification.
But the policy shift, and Merkel's support for euro bailouts
and accommodative ECB policies, have also alienated a core group
of CDU traditionalists, opening the door to the AfD and its
Germany-first, conservative values message.
"I really don't know what the CDU stands for today,"
complained Reinhold Festge, head of the German Engineering
Association (VDMA) in a newspaper interview last week. "My party
has lost most of its identity. This saddens and infuriates me."
Guerot of the Open Society Initiative believes the AfD,
fuelled by CDU defectors, has the potential to grab up to 10
percent of the vote in Germany.
This would put it on a par with more established parties
like the Greens and Left - and profoundly change the German
political landscape.
(Additional reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Noah
Barkin; Editing by Giles Elgood)