VIENNA Dec 6 Standard & Poor's decision to put 15 euro zone countries on credit watch negative was its way of urging European leaders to act at the EU summit later this week, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

"It is simply an appeal to the heads of state and government that on Dec. 9 everyone has to do their duty," he told a panel discussion in Vienna. He also said the S&P warning was not based on the economic fundamentals of AAA-rated countries, but on uncertainties in financial markets.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Sylvia Westall)