KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 18 Germany's
Constitutional Court confirmed on Tuesday the legality of the
euro zone's bailout fund, upholding a preliminary ruling from
the height of the debt crisis in 2012 that gave an initial green
light to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
The court in Karlsruhe reiterated that the 700 billion euro
($975 billion) fund did not violate the rights of the Bundestag
to decide on budgetary matters as long as the lower house of
parliament had sufficient oversight powers over the ESM.
"Despite the liabilities assumed, the budgetary autonomy of
the German Bundestag is sufficiently safeguarded," said the
court in a statement after its chief judge, Andreas Vosskuhle,
read out the verdict.