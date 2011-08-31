BERLIN Aug 31 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that policymakers had to make sure a planned reform of the euro zone's bailout fund would not cause market speculation.

"We have to take care that we do not fuel speculative processes in (deciding on) the form of parliamentary involvement in these questions," Schaeuble told ZDF public broadcaster in an interview to be aired on Wednesday.

He also said a planned austerity package by Italy, which has become embroiled in the euro zone debt crisis in recent weeks, would have to be examined carefully.

