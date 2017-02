BRUSSELS May 23 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday Germany will propose strengthening the European Union's investment arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and deepening the bloc's internal market but expects no decisions at a summit focused on boosting growth.

Merkel also reiterated her opposition to jointly-issued euro bonds, saying they were against EU law and would make no contribution to growth. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Annika Breidthardt in Berlin)