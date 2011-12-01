(Adds quotes, detail)
BERLIN Dec 1 Germany would like European
countries to set up special national funds for sovereign debt
that is over 60 percent of gross domestic product to help build
market confidence in the euro, Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Thursday.
He told reporters that Germany would make the proposal at a
European Union summit next week.
"The funds should be supported by own (public) revenues and
dismantled within 20 years," he said.
The proposal looks similar to an idea touted by the
government's independent "wise men" advisors on Nov 9, only
their idea was to set up a European Redemption Pact with common
liability. It was rejected by Chancellor Angela Merkel who saw
it creating constitutional problems.
But Schaeuble's funds would be national, which would get
around German concerns about the "communitarization" of debt
between European states.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Writing by Sylvia Westall)