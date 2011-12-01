BERLIN Dec 1 Germany will propose setting
up special national funds for euro zone sovereign debt that is
over 60 percent of gross domestic product to help build market
confidence, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.
Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters that Germany would make
the proposal at a European Union summit next week. The funds
should be supported by public revenues and dismantled within 20
years, he said.
The proposal looks similar to an idea touted by the
government's independent "wise men" advisors on Nov 9, only
their idea was to set up a European Redemption Pact with common
liability. It was rejected by Chancellor Angela Merkel who saw
it creating constitutional problems.
But Schaeuble's funds would be national, which would get
around German concerns about the "communitarization" of debt
between European states.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Writing by Sylvia Westall)