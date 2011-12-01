BERLIN Dec 1 Germany will propose setting up special national funds for euro zone sovereign debt that is over 60 percent of gross domestic product to help build market confidence, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters that Germany would make the proposal at a European Union summit next week. The funds should be supported by public revenues and dismantled within 20 years, he said.

The proposal looks similar to an idea touted by the government's independent "wise men" advisors on Nov 9, only their idea was to set up a European Redemption Pact with common liability. It was rejected by Chancellor Angela Merkel who saw it creating constitutional problems.

But Schaeuble's funds would be national, which would get around German concerns about the "communitarization" of debt between European states.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Writing by Sylvia Westall)