BERLIN Dec 2 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel believes her finance minister's proposal of national
funds in Europe for sovereign debt that is over 60 percent of
gross domestic product could help restore confidence in the
euro, her spokesman said on Friday.
"The chancellor welcomes the proposal of introducing
national redemption funds as very interesting," Steffen Seibert
told a news conference.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he
would like European countries to set up such funds to help build
market confidence in the euro, and would make such a proposal at
the European Union summit on Dec. 9.
Seibert said such funds would make it more transparent what
progress countries are making on reducing their debt.
"This is without a doubt a measure that could be appropriate
for rebuilding investors' confidence in markets," said Seibert.
The proposal for redemption funds looks similar to an idea
touted by the government's independent "wise men" advisors on
Nov 9, only their idea was to set up a European Redemption Pact
with common liability. It was rejected by Merkel, who saw it
creating constitutional problems.
But Schaeuble's funds would be national, which would get
around German concerns about the "communitarization" of debt
between European states.
"We are convinced that joint responsibility for debt is
currently the wrong signal. We are convinced that states have to
reduce their debt to 60 percent (of GDP) on their own," Finance
Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said.
"The funds would be a symbol that says: 'Yes, we have
understood, sovereign debt is the core problem for confidence in
the euro zone'."
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Stephen Brown)