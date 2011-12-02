* Germany will propose national funds idea at EU summit
* Merkel sees funds as way to restore confidence in euro -
aide
* Austria sounds cautious note, sees resistance in
parliaments
(Adds Austrian finance minister)
By Sylvia Westall and Maria Sheahan
BERLIN, Dec 2 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel believes her finance minister's proposal of national
funds in Europe for sovereign debt that is over 60 percent of
gross domestic product could help restore confidence in the
euro, her spokesman said on Friday.
"The chancellor welcomes the proposal of introducing
national redemption funds as very interesting," Steffen Seibert
told a news conference.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he
would like European countries to set up such funds to help build
market confidence in the euro, and would make such a proposal at
the European Union summit on Dec. 9.
Seibert said such funds would make what progress countries
are making on reducing their debt more transparent
"This is without a doubt a measure that could be appropriate
for rebuilding investors' confidence in markets," Seibert said.
But Austria's finance minister sounded a cautious note on
Friday, warning that the proposal could be met with resistance
from national parliaments.
"I do not know the details of the model yet but any proposal
that results in gathering billions from taxpayers again will run
into problems in national parliaments," Austria's Maria Fekter
said at a conference in Hamburg.
Austria's opposition far-right parties have opposed steps
aimed at stabilising the euro zone, such as beefing up the
region's rescue fund while the Greens have made their backing
for some future measures conditional on changes to international
finance rules and domestic policy.
Schaeuble's proposal for redemption funds looks similar to
an idea touted by the government's independent "wise men"
advisers on Nov 9, only their idea was to set up a European
Redemption Pact with common liability. It was rejected by
Merkel, who saw it creating constitutional problems.
But Schaeuble's funds would be national, which would get
around German concerns about the "communitarization" of debt
between European states.
"We are convinced that joint responsibility for debt is
currently the wrong signal. We are convinced that states have to
reduce their debt to 60 percent (of GDP) on their own," German
Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said.
"The funds would be a symbol that says: 'Yes, we have
understood, sovereign debt is the core problem for confidence in
the euro zone'."
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Stephen Brown in Berlin and Jan
Schwarz in Hamburg. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)