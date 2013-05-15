BERLIN May 15 The German economy is improving
and investment bottlenecks will ease very soon, the country's
economy minister told Reuters on Wednesday, after data showed
Europe's largest economy crept back into meager growth in the
first quarter.
"The positive development of the economy will continue
further. This is true for the current year, but especially for
2014," Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said in an emailed
interview. "There is all reason to be confident."
Roesler added investments, which had weakened last year and
which fell quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2013,
would strengthen again "very soon" and would give the economy
new momentum.