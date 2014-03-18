BERLIN, March 18 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday a ruling by the
Constitutional Court upholding the legality of the euro zone's
bailout fund showed that the government's policies to stabilise
the euro were right.
"The Constitutional Court has confirmed our course for
securing the stability of the currency," Schaeuble said in a
statement.
"That strengthens credibility and creates confidence," he
said, adding that comprehensive rights enjoyed by the German
Bundestag lower house served as a guarantee that decisions on
the stability of the euro were democratically legitimate.