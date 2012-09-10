By Gernot Heller
BERLIN, Sept 10 The euro zone could break up if
people living in crisis-stricken southern European countries do
not accept structural reforms in the coming years, the head of
Germany's BGA trade association said on Monday.
Anton Boerner also dismissed concerns that Germany, Europe's
largest economy, could sink into recession in 2012 and said he
expected German exports to increase both this year and next.
"If people do not say yes (to structural reforms), then the
euro will not be able to exist in its current form," Boerner
told Reuters in an interview.
"If the southern European states say yes, we accept the
challenges ... then the euro will be stronger than ever before,"
he added.
Euro zone investor sentiment improved this month for the
first time since March thanks to the European Central Bank's
plans to rescue the common currency by buying the bonds of
vulnerable member states, Sentix research group said on Monday.
Boerner said he did not expect Germany to sink into
recession this year despite the Organization for Economic
Cooperation and Development's forecast last week that Germany
would contract in the second half of this year.
Economic growth slowed to 0.3 percent in Germany in the
second quarter and many economists predict a contraction for the
third and possibly the fourth quarters.
Boerner said he expected German exports to increase by "a
good four percent" this year.
"Under no circumstances do I see them (exports) stagnating
or falling," he said, adding that whether or not exports grew
more than this depended on the development of the euro zone
crisis.
Data published last week showed German exports and imports
edged higher in July, highlighting the continued resilience of
Germany, the euro zone's growth locomotive, to the region's
debt crisis.