BERLIN Nov 6 Germany's parliament voted on
Friday to criminalise commercial euthanasia after rejecting
draft laws that would have made assisted suicide fully legal in
the country.
The new law criminalises organisations that assist patients
seeking to terminate their lives in return for payment and makes
assisting a suicide punishable by up to three years in prison.
But critics said the law, the first detailed legislation on
assisted suicide ever passed by the German parliament, did not
make clear whether assisted suicide was now a criminal offence
in all cases.
"A punishment of commercial euthanasia would expose doctors
to the severe risk of legal investigations," said Renate
Kuenast, a member of the Green Party and initiator of one of the
bills in favour of legalising assisted suicide.
Passive euthanasia, including the withholding of
life-prolonging medical treatment, is generally accepted in
Germany, where a number of associations that provide terminally
ill patients with lethal medication have also been established.
These are classed as "Vereine", or registered clubs, and charge
membership fees.
Germany's biggest association for assisted suicide,
Sterbehilfe Deutschland, which organises assisted suicides in
Switzerland, said it would suspend its activities pending an
appeal to Germany's constitutional court.
"We are disappointed because we expect that panic will
spread among people and their families who see no other way to
help themselves," said Marie-Claire Stellmann, head of the
organisation's German branch.
Of four draft laws debated by parliament, two demanded the
total decriminalisation of assisted suicide, following similar
models in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and other
western countries, including several U.S. states.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Catherine Evans)