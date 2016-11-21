Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Nov 21 Germany's Deutsche Boerse said it planned to create a new market segment for small companies and startups, 14 years after the crash of the "Neuer Markt" tech market.
The new segment, which will replace the Entry Standard, is to be launched on March 1, 2017, Deutsche Boerse said on Monday.
The new segment will help small companies connect with investors to meet their growing capital needs, Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said.
"Financing growth is one of the core objectives of a stock exchange," he added. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)