UPDATE 2-Singapore bank OCBC flags oil sector woes as Q4 profit hits 3-yr low
* Bank sees more stress on loan portfolio from oil and gas sector (Recasts with CEO's comments from briefing, adds share move)
BERLIN Jan 13 The German government said on Friday that approval of Deutsche Boerse's plan to take over NYSE Euronext, which is facing collapse, was the sole responsibility of the European Commission.
Asked whether the German government would intervene in the issue, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said Brussels had "sole responsibility".
A source told Reuters on Tuesday that European Commission antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia and his case team would recommend blocking a merger which would create the world's largest exchange operator.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown)
* Bank sees more stress on loan portfolio from oil and gas sector (Recasts with CEO's comments from briefing, adds share move)
* Mine site located at Barangay Cagdianao, Claver, Surigao Del Norte, was unaffected by the earthquake
BEIJING, Feb 14 China's insurance industry premium income is expected to grow at a slower pace in 2017 due to tighter regulations, the country's top insurance regulator said on Tuesday.