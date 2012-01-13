BERLIN Jan 13 The German government said on Friday that approval of Deutsche Boerse's plan to take over NYSE Euronext, which is facing collapse, was the sole responsibility of the European Commission.

Asked whether the German government would intervene in the issue, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said Brussels had "sole responsibility".

A source told Reuters on Tuesday that European Commission antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia and his case team would recommend blocking a merger which would create the world's largest exchange operator.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown)