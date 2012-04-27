By Alice Baghdjian
| BERLIN, April 27
BERLIN, April 27 German export prices rose at
the slowest rate in two years last month, data from the Federal
Statistics Office showed on Friday, a sign that the economic
troubles of Germany's key trading partners may be hitting demand
for its high quality exports.
Export prices were up 1.9 percent year-on-year in March,
down from February's 2.0 percent increase, marking the lowest
growth since February 2010.
"Demand is slowing and at the same time exporters are making
an effort to squeeze their margins," said Carsten Brzeski at ING
Bank.
"There has been a trend since 2010 among German exporters
that their margins look more squeezed compared to other euro
zone countries," the economist said.
On Monday, Germany's Purchasing Managers' Index shrank at
the fastest pace since 2009, with sales to southern Europe
proving particularly weak as concerns about a return of the debt
troubles hit demand.
Trade with non-euro zone countries has supported the German
economy, driving exports higher in February.
But key trading partners posted disappointing flash PMIs in
March, including China, where the private sector contracted for
the sixth month running, albeit at the slowest rate this
year.
"We had two or three years during which German exporters
could sell whatever they wanted, for whatever price they
wanted," Brzeski said.
"Now it looks like there's going to be rough weather for
German exporters with slowdown in demand from EU partners and
Asia - it seems there was only strong demand from the U.S.."
Economists have set their hopes on private consumption as a
supporting pillar of the Germany economy, although the GfK
consumer confidence survey dipped slightly heading into
May.
Germany's export-driven economy recovered swiftly from the
2008/09 financial crisis, but sagging exports and weak private
consumption underpinned a period of economic contraction in the
fourth quarter of 2011.
Economists now say this was a glitch and that Europe's
largest economy will remain stable in the first quarter before
returning to growth from the second quarter onwards.
Germany's eight leading economic institutes revised their
growth forecasts for 2012 upwards slightly to 0.9 percent, while
the government has stuck to its 2012 forecast of 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Catherine Evans)