BERLIN, April 10 German imports will rise faster than exports in 2012, Germany's BGA trade association said on Tuesday, and Asia will become ever more important as a trading partner.

The BGA said it saw imports rising 7 percent in nominal terms, outstripping exports which it sees up 6 percent. The trade surplus will rise to 159 billion euros from 158 billion euros last year.

"German exports will reach another record high in 2012, especially medium and small-sized companies are in a positive mood, even if no longer euphoric," BGA President Anton Boerner said in a statement.

Boerner said savings measures in Europe impacting investment and private consumption were hitting demand for German exports, but this was compensated by rising demand in emerging economies in Asia, southern America, North America and the Middle East.

"While Europe is losing importance as an export market, Asia is gaining ever more importance," Boerner said. "If this trend continues at the current tempo, the importance of Europe and Asia for the German economy will ... be equal by 2040."

Trade with countries outside the euro zone drove German exports higher for the second month running in February, defying expectations of a fall, but its overall trade surplus still fell on the back of higher imports.

BGA says it represents mainly medium-sized businesses with total annual sales of 1.3 trillion euros.

