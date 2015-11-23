FRANKFURT Nov 23 The United States displaced China as Germany's top export market for machinery in the first nine months of the year, engineering association VDMA said on Monday.

Engineering goods worth 12.5 billion euros ($13.3 billion) were exported to the United States between January and September, compared with exports worth 12 billion sent to China, which for six years has been Germany's top market for machinery and equipment.

Germany's overall exports surged to the United States and Britain in the first three quarters as the euro weakened, helping companies in Europe's largest economy to shrug off weaker demand from China and Russia.

The United States is on track to become Germany's top export market this year for the first time in more than five decades, overtaking France.

For engineering goods, Poland overtook Russia in the first nine months of the year as Germany's top export market in eastern Europe.

Germany's total engineering exports rose 2.6 percent to 116 billion euros for the first nine months of the year.

($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)