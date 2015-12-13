BERLIN Dec 13 Vandals have damaged the entrance
to a building in Hamburg that houses the offices of social
network Facebook, smashing glass, throwing paint and
spraying "Facebook dislike" on a wall, police in the northern
German city said on Sunday.
Police said in a statement the overnight attack was carried
out by a group of 15-20 people wearing black clothes and hoods.
An investigation has been launched. Facebook was not immediately
available to comment.
The European head of Facebook is under investigation in
Germany over the social network's alleged failure to remove
racist hate speech.
The investigation was announced last month as German
politicians and celebrities voiced concern about the rise of
anti-foreigner comments in German on Facebook and other social
media as the country struggles to cope with a refugee influx.
Facebook's Managing Director Northern, Central and Eastern
Europe Martin Ott, who is based in Hamburg, may be held
responsible for the social platform not removing hate speech, a
spokeswoman for the prosecution said last month.
A Facebook spokesperson last month declined to comment on a
possible investigation, adding "we can say that the allegations
lack merit and there has been no violation of German law by
Facebook or its employees."
Facebook has a partnership with a group called FSM, which
voluntarily monitors multimedia service providers, and has said
it would encourage its users to push back against racism.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Mark Potter)