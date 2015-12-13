(Adds Facebook comment)
BERLIN Dec 13 Vandals have damaged a building
housing Facebook's offices in Hamburg, smashing glass,
throwing paint and spraying "Facebook dislike" on a wall, police
in the northern German city said on Sunday.
The overnight attack on the social networking group was
carried out by a group of 15-20 people wearing black clothes and
hoods, police said in a statement. An investigation had been
launched.
A Facebook spokesman said nobody was injured in the
incident. He said he could not immediately comment on the
possible motive for the act of vandalism.
The European head of Facebook is under investigation in
Germany over the social network's alleged failure to remove
racist hate speech.
The investigation was announced last month as German
politicians and celebrities voiced concern about the rise of
anti-foreigner comments in German on Facebook and other social
media as the country struggles to cope with a refugee influx.
Martin Ott, Facebook's managing director for northern,
central and eastern Europe based in Hamburg, may be held
responsible for the social platform's failure to remove hate
speech, a spokeswoman for the prosecution said last month.
A Facebook spokesperson last month declined to comment on
the investigation, adding "we can say that the allegations lack
merit and there has been no violation of German law by Facebook
or its employees."
Facebook has a partnership with a group called FSM, which
monitors multimedia service providers on a voluntary basis, and
has said it would encourage its users to push back against
racism.
