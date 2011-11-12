* Economy minister warns of ECB bond buying, opposes euro
bonds
* FDP struggling to halt poll rout, re-enter parliament
* Party will hold referendum on whether to back ESM
* Chief eurosceptic Schaeffler takes centre stage
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, Nov 12 Germany's economy
minister renewed his hardline stance towards profligate euro
zone nations on Saturday in an attempt to shore up support among
his demoralised Free Democrats (FDP), calling for an orderly
default for fiscally irresponsible states.
In a nod to the rising popularity of eurosceptic rebels in
the ranks of his party, Philipp Roesler said Europe needed to
reform its values and not simply the mechanisms of its
institutions, and he assured he would fight mutually backed euro
bonds, monetising euro-zone debt and a "transfer union".
Trounced in a string of regional elections that triggered a
reshuffle in the leadership in May, Germany's junior coalition
party would not re-enter parliament were elections held tomorrow
-- a considerable threat to the legitimacy of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's government.
The party is also threatened by internal divisions after
rebels mounted a referendum, results of which are due in
December, on whether it should support the permanent euro zone
rescue mechanism (ESM) that replaces the temporary bailout fund
EFSF in 2013.
Roesler took a tough line which has proved popular before.
"There must be consequences for governments that break
budget rules, and these sanctions must be automatic," he told
FDP delegates at a party congress in Frankfurt, to strong
applause.
First, states' funding from Brussels should be cut, he said,
then they should be stripped of their voting rights in European
Union bodies, then a default should loom.
"I believe there should be an orderly insolvency procedure
introduced into European treaties," he said.
He received support from Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime
minister, who attended the congress to support the creation of
an EU budget commissioner equipped with wide-ranging powers
capable of ensuring that the ESM will not be abused.
"The ESM cannot be a self-service store where governments
can help themselves to money without any problem," said Rutte.
Roesler is facing a leadership test in the form of chief FDP
euro sceptic Frank Schaeffler, who is bypassing the party
functionaries to force a non-binding referendum among the 64,000
party members on whether they support the ESM.
PLUNGING APPROVAL
FDP supporter Helmut Schubert feared Schaeffler's influence
was growing and that the delegates attending represented a
minority opinion within the FDP.
"The vote is going to be close but I think Schaeffler will
win as the grassroots are far angrier than the deputies that the
southern Europeans may be responsible for the collapse of the
currency union with their excessive public debt," said the
68-year-old former historian at Frankfurt's Goethe University.
"The problem is the FDP's approval ratings are so low that
party members themselves are willing to vote for Merkel's
conservative CDU just to ensure their voice counts," Schubert
said.
Never before in post-war Germany has a party fallen as far
as fast as the FDP, plunging to just 3-4 percent in opinion
polls for most of this year after they won a record 14.6 percent
in the 2009 election. It has failed to enter state parliaments
in 5 of 7 regional elections this year.
On Saturday, Schaeffler lashed out at Europe's ineffective
attempts to solve a debt crisis by piling more debt onto
governments like Greece rather than assist Athens in returning
to the drachma and restructuring its debt.
"Eighteen months into the euro crisis, we first had a
110-billion-euro bailout for Greece, then a 750-billion-euro
EFSF. Before the ink is even dry, it's being leveraged and
there's talks about how to get hold of the Bundesbank's gold
reserves. No dam has held up so far," Schaeffler told delegates.
Johannes Vogel, of the FDP's senior leadership, greeted
fellow party executive Schaeffler warmly on Saturday and
welcomed the referendum, but reaffirmed his clear support for
the European bailout fund.
"The ESM can ensure there is no risk of contagion should a
government have to restructure its debts. We need to prevent the
sovereign debt bubble from bursting in an uncontrolled way,
whereas what Schaeffler wants could lead to a catastrophic
meltdown in the markets, a Lehman 2.0," Vogel told Reuters on
the sidelines of the congress.
"We must not isolate ourselves from our European allies."
