MILAN, Sept 14 The leader of the junior
partners in Germany's ruling coalition said on Wednesday that
his party is opposed to Greece leaving the euro zone.
Philipp Roesler, head of the Free Democrats (FDP), said his
party opposed an idea first floated by the Christian Social
Union, (CSU) the third partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's
centre-right coalition.
"We are not in agreement with the CSU, which urged an exit
from the euro zone," Roesler said in Milan, adding that his
goal was for Greece to restore its economic performance.
CSU head Horst Seehofer last week was the first top German
politician to suggest publicly that Greece may leave the euro.
Roesler, who is also Merkel's vice chancellor, later had
his own tough comments for Greece -- though he stopped short of
mentioning a possible exit. He wrote in a newspaper that to
stabilise the euro there could no longer be any taboos,
including an orderly bankruptcy if necessary.
The comments jolted markets and unleashed a round of
infighting in Merkel's coalition that dented her authority at a
time when the 17-member currency bloc is looking to Germany,
Europe's biggest economy, for leadership in the debt crisis.
After the statement from Roesler sparked a sell-off, Merkel
urged politicians in her own coalition to weigh their words
carefully to avoid creating turmoil in financial markets.
In Milan, Roesler downplayed the rift, underlining that the
FDP's Greece stance was much closer to that of Merkel's
Christian Democrats, (CDU) the lead party in her coalition.
"There is clearly much less difference between the FDP and
the CDU than there is between the CDU and CSU," he said.
Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy told Greek
Prime Minister George Papandreou in a conference call on
Wednesday it was vital Athens implement agreed reforms, but
also stressed they were convinced Greece's future is in the
euro zone.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Brian Rohan;
Editing by Leslie Adler)