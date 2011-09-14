MILAN, Sept 14 The leader of the junior partners in Germany's ruling coalition said on Wednesday that his party is opposed to Greece leaving the euro zone.

Philipp Roesler, head of the Free Democrats (FDP), said his party opposed an idea first floated by the Christian Social Union, (CSU) the third partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition.

"We are not in agreement with the CSU, which urged an exit from the euro zone," Roesler said in Milan, adding that his goal was for Greece to restore its economic performance.

CSU head Horst Seehofer last week was the first top German politician to suggest publicly that Greece may leave the euro.

Roesler, who is also Merkel's vice chancellor, later had his own tough comments for Greece -- though he stopped short of mentioning a possible exit. He wrote in a newspaper that to stabilise the euro there could no longer be any taboos, including an orderly bankruptcy if necessary.

The comments jolted markets and unleashed a round of infighting in Merkel's coalition that dented her authority at a time when the 17-member currency bloc is looking to Germany, Europe's biggest economy, for leadership in the debt crisis.

After the statement from Roesler sparked a sell-off, Merkel urged politicians in her own coalition to weigh their words carefully to avoid creating turmoil in financial markets.

In Milan, Roesler downplayed the rift, underlining that the FDP's Greece stance was much closer to that of Merkel's Christian Democrats, (CDU) the lead party in her coalition.

"There is clearly much less difference between the FDP and the CDU than there is between the CDU and CSU," he said.

Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy told Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in a conference call on Wednesday it was vital Athens implement agreed reforms, but also stressed they were convinced Greece's future is in the euro zone. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Brian Rohan; Editing by Leslie Adler)