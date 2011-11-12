BRIEF-IHS Markit Ltd announces offering of senior notes
* IHS Markit Ltd says intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes
FRANKFURT Nov 12 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Saturday called for an increasing scale of automatic penalties for heavily indebted euro zone states that bust deficit regulations and said states must be compelled to stick to the rules.
Addressing a congress of Germany's FDP Liberals, junior coalition partners to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, Rutte said the euro zone should have a commissioner with far reaching powers, whose role it was to enforce the fiscal discipline stipulated in the stability and growth pact.
He also called for a "root and branch" approach to tackling to the euro zone's problems. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Christiaan Hetzner)
KIEV, Feb 6 Ukraine expects to wrap up talks with the International Monetary Fund this week on the final details it must address to unlock a further batch of loans under its $17.5 billion bailout, the country's finance minister said on Monday.
