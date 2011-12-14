BERLIN Dec 14 A spokesman for Germanys ruling Free Democrats (FDP) confirmed on Wednesday that general secretary Christian Lindner had resigned.

Lindner, until now a rising star who many wanted to see take over as chairman, quit the number two job in the FDP hierarchy in a move that may be linked to an internal party referendum on euro zone rescue moves.

The results of the referendum, which was pushed through against the will of Lindner and other party leaders, are due on Dec. 16. (Reporting By Torsten Severin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Noah Barkin)