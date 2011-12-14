BERLIN Dec 14 A senior figure from
Germany's ruling Free Democrats unexpectedly resigned on
Wednesday, FDP sources said, in a move that may be linked to an
internal party referendum on euro zone rescue moves.
Christian Lindner, general secretary of the party and until
now a rising star who many wanted to see take over as chairman,
quit the number two job in the FDP hierarchy, the sources told
Reuters.
"He lost his nerve," an FDP official said, when asked about
Lindner's move.
FDP leaders have warned that Merkel's centre-right coalition
could collapse if opponents in the party of the euro zone's
rescue fund win a poll of party members
The 64,000 FDP members had until Tuesday to vote on the
non-binding referendum.
The results of the referendum, which was pushed through
against the will of Lindner and other party leaders, are due on
Dec. 16. The referendum needs a quorum of 21,000 members taking
part for it to be valid.
The balloting ended on Tuesday and early indications were
that the minimum was not achieved -- a result that would cast a
bad light on Lindner, who was charged with organising the
voting.
