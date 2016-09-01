BERLIN, Sept 1 Germany found unusual increases
in the emissions of four Fiat Chrysler
vehicles, and Berlin therefore accuses the Italian-American
carmaker of using an illegal device to switch off exhaust
treatment systems, German government documents showed on
Thursday.
In letters sent to the European Commission and the Italian
Transport Ministry on Wednesday and seen by Reuters, Berlin said
the test findings by German authorities proved the "illegal use
of a device to switch off exhaust treatment systems" by Fiat.
According to the German documents, Italian authorities said
their own test results ruled out that there was such an illegal
device and they declined to take measures against Fiat.
The German government therefore urged the European
Commission to consult with Italian authorities to resolve the
emissions issue, the letter showed.
