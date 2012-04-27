* German Film Prize has cash awards of nearly $4 million
* Roland Emmerich's Shakespeare movie wins seven trophies
* Andreas Dresen's "Stopped on Track" takes best film
By Alice Baghdjian
BERLIN, April 27 A film by Hollywood director
Roland Emmerich portraying William Shakespeare as a fraud won
six German Film Prize trophies on Friday at the world's most
lucrative movie honours with total prize money of around $4
million.
But the top award, best film, went to Andreas Dresen's
"Stopped on Track" ("Halt auf freier Strecke"), a portrait of a
man dying from a brain tumour. It won in four categories
overall, including director, actor and supporting actor.
The six wins by "Anonymous," starring Welsh actor Rhys Ifans
and filmed at Berlin's Babelsberg Studios, came mostly in
technical categories such as production design, costumes,
cinematography and editing.
The English-language film theorizes that Edward de Vere, the
17th Earl of Oxford, penned works such as "King Lear" and
"Macbeth," and it depicts William Shakespeare as a drunken
buffoon who could barely write his own name.
When "Anonymous" was released in theatres last year, it was
criticized by some Shakespeare scholars who said the theory was
nonsense. It failed to earn major revenues at worldwide box
offices, but did play well in Germany and even picked up an
Oscar nomination in the United States for costume design.
Emmerich, better known for directing disaster movies such as
"Independence Day" and "2012," told Reuters he was surprised to
win so many awards, but they had not altered the way he thought
about the film.
"Yes, we got some criticism in Britain, but the film was
taken up really well in Germany and in the United States too,"
he said after the ceremony. "The fact that the film is getting
good recognition again hasn't changed things for me."
The German-born director praised working in his homeland and
his local crew, saying "it's unbelievable how good it can be."
Dresen scooped up his second German Film Prize, also called
a "Lola," for director, sealing his reputation as a filmmaker
who is not afraid of putting difficult topics on the big screen.
He previously won in 2009 for "Cloud 9", a romantic - and at
times graphic - comedy about the love lives of senior citizens.
"Stopped on Track" also earned Milan Peschel a Lola for best
actor and Otto Meillies claimed one for best supporting actor.
The biggest snub of the night belonged to "Barbara," a film
dealing with the repressive world of Communist East Germany in
1980, which only took home the silver prize for best film
despite having been nominated for eight awards.
The film follows a German doctor, played by Nina Hoss, who
is banished to the East German provinces after requesting to
leave the country to be with her West German lover, making her a
target of Stasi persecution.
"Barbara" also narrowly missed out on top honours at the
Berlin film festival, where the Golden Bear was awarded to
Italian prison docu-drama "Caesar Must Die," directed by Paolo
and Vittorio Taviani.
The German government underwrites the 3 million euros ($3.97
million) in prize money, which is distributed among dozens of
nominated films as an indirect subsidy for future projects.
More than 1,000 industry professionals who make up the
German Film Academy cast votes for the 16 categories. The Lolas
are intended to reward cultural achievement rather than box
office success.
Presented every year since 1951, the awards are Germany's
answer to Hollywood's Oscars and Britain's BAFTA prizes.
($1 = 0.7559 euros)
