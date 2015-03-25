(Repeats with no changes to text)
BERLIN, March 25 The German finance ministry is
backing German banks in a dispute over failed Austrian bank Hypo
Alpe Adria, with a spokesman telling Reuters on
Wednesday that Berlin was worried an Austrian special law would
put some banks at a disadvantage.
"We share the concerns of German lenders that the Austrian
special act disadvantages certain creditors and we've made this
clear to the European Commission," the ministry spokesman said.
Five German banking associations had previously written to
deputy German finance minister Thomas Steffen to complain that
Austrian special acts and other measures, which Austria wants to
use to involve creditors in the costs of winding down Hypo,
breached rules about the free movement of capital in Europe.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Stephen Brown)