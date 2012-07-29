BERLIN, July 29 No further concessions can be
made to Greece, Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said on Sunday, amid widespread concern that Greece is way off
meeting its bailout conditions.
The current bailout plan for Greece was already "very
accommodating", he told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper on
Sunday.
Inspectors from the EU, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund are visiting Greece to decide
whether to keep it hooked up to a 130-billion-euro lifeline.
Greece has fallen behind targets agreed as conditions of its
bailout deal, mainly due to three months of political limbo as
it struggled to form a government after two inconclusive
elections but also because of resistance to reforms from unions
and other interests.
"I cannot see that there is any room left for further
concessions," Schaeuble said. "The problem did not arise because
the programme had faults, but rather because Greece did not
implement it fully enough," he said.
He added it was not helpful now to speculate about giving
Greece more time or more money.
"It is not a question of generosity. The question is rather,
is there plausible way for Greece to manage this."
He also ruled out a further debt writedown for Greece, when
asked whether interest could be waived on euro zone bail out
loans to Greece or the European Central Bank could waive
interest on its Greek debt holdings.
"We have just pushed through a large debt writedown of more
than 50 percent with private creditors. I campaigned more for
this than many others, and the central bank is independent," he
said.
Asked whether the German state development bank (KfW) could
take a writedown on its loans to Greece, Schaeuble said, "The
largest German creditor at the first writedown was the state bad
bank. We have already participated. It makes no sense to make
such a move every half a year. It only destroys trust."
Last September the bad bank of nationalised mortgage lender
Hypo Real Estate pledged to roll over almost 1 billion
euros ($1.4 billion) of Greek debt, making it the first German
institute to quantify its commitment to a second bailout of
Athens.
Schaeuble slammed those, including politicians within
Germany's centre-right coalition, who have spoken openly about a
possible Greek exit from the euro.
If you want to restore calm on markets then you should not
"feed them with speculation."
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by David Cowell)