FRANKFURT Nov 18 Neither euro zone
governments nor financial markets should expect the European
Central Bank to step up and solve the sovereign debt crisis
alone, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on
Friday.
"There is no pressure on the ECB to unleash all (its)
firepower," Schaeuble said at European Banking Congress.
"If we did that, calm would last for a few weeks at most."
Many analysts see the ECB as the only institution which
could solve the crisis by buying large amounts of government
bonds of countries mired in the debt crisis, but Germany and the
ECB have rejected this option, saying it would break EU
treaties.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Sakari Suoninen)