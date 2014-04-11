UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, April 11 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he and other top finance officials from the Group of Seven developed nations (G7) had agreed to work together to solve the Ukraine crisis, and that Russia must be a part of the solution.
Schaeuble added that he expected Ukraine to be mentioned in the communiques of the G20 and IMF.
"We were all agreed that we must solve this problem together," he said in Washington. Russia must be part of the solution and "we don't want to make this difficult for Russia," he added. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Alexandra Hudson and Michelle Martin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts