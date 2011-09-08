(Adds quotes, Italy details)
BERLIN, Sept 8 Greece must make sure it fulfils
the conditions needed to be a member of the euro zone, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday, making him
one of the most senior members of the government to question
Greece's membership of the currency bloc.
He added that Germany stands ready to help Greece, but if
the country did not meet the requirements set by the European
Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund,
further aid payments could not be granted.
"I understand that there is resistance among the Greek
population to austerity measures... But in the end it is up to
Greece as to whether it can fulfil the conditions that are
necessary for a membership of the common currency," Schaeuble
said on Deutschlandfunk radio.
"We can give no discounts," added Schaeuble.
Backsliding in Athens has put a new aid payment from the
country's international lenders in danger.
This has angered some German lawmakers, including several
from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, who have started
calling for Greece's ejection from the 17-nation currency area.
The head of the Christian Social Union, one of the three
parties in Merkel's centre-right coalition, added his weight to
the debate on Wednesday, saying he could not rule out the
possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone.
Euro zone sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Greece will
have to compensate for slippage on its budget deficit target
this year in the 2012 budget and in other areas of reform agreed
with international lenders to get the next aid tranche.
Schaeuble also urged Italy to work on consolidating its
budget deficit.
"Italy knows it must correct its budget deficit, its high
indebtedness and it has now, thank goodness .... after some
backtracking, decided to make massive cuts to reduce the
deficit. Let us hope that it stays on this course."
He pledged to continue efforts in Germany to reduce the
German deficit.
