BERLIN, March 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
is ready to make concessions on the fiscal pact struck by
European leaders earlier this month, in order to win the
opposition support she needs to have it approved in parliament,
a German newspaper reported on Saturday.
The Sueddeutsche Zeitung said Merkel's Christian Democrats
(CDU) were prepared to talk about how financial markets could
help shoulder the cost of the euro zone crisis, although they
ruled out the introduction of a financial transaction tax in
just a limited number of European Union countries.
Stimulus programmes for ailing southern European states or
projects to tackle youth unemployment would be considered
though, the paper said.
It added that the head of the conservative parliamentary
group Volker Kauder wanted to invite other parties to a meeting
next week to see where they could find agreement.
The treaty on new euro zone budget discipline rules requires
a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament in Germany.
Although the Social Democrats (SPD), the largest opposition
party, have backed Merkel in the past on euro zone policy, they
want concessions in exchange for their support on growth
stimulus measures.
Peer Steinbrueck, a leading Social Democrat and former
finance minister, told the Rheinischen Post newspaper that his
party wanted a growth package for southern Europe including
administrative support and a tax on financial activities.
He did not name a "financial transaction tax" however, an
idea continuing to meet resistance among European partners.
The Netherlands last Wednesday rejected the proposed tax and
called for "less market-disturbing alternatives", in a blow to
Germany.
France and Germany have struggled to rally support for a tax
on transactions such as buying and selling shares or bonds, an
idea which has already been rejected by Britain.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaking to
Germany's SWR radio warned the SPD and Greens against making
their support for the fiscal pact dependent on a financial
transaction tax, noting it was looking impossible to push
through, either in the European Union or the euro zone.
