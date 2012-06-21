* German parliament to vote on fiscal pact, ESM on June 29

* Merkel needs support of main opposition for two-thirds majority

* Opposition, coalition parties meet Thursday to reach deal

* Left Party has said will lodge complaint with constitutional court

BERLIN, June 21 Leaders of Germany's coalition and opposition parties said they were optimistic they would reach a deal on Thursday enabling them to ratify Europe's fiscal pact and bailout mechanism in parliament next week.

"Yes it will come off," Volker Kauder, parliamentary floor leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives told German television shortly before party chiefs and parliamentary floor leaders met to continue negotiations.

Government and opposition representatives met on Wednesday evening and made considerable progress in talks about the fiscal pact, senior conservative MP Norbert Barthle told Reuters. "We have agreed to the greatest extent possible," he said.

Both houses of Germany's parliament are set to vote on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and fiscal pact on June 29, in time for the ESM to come into force two days later.

Agreement on a date for the vote last Thursday followed weeks of wrangling as the main opposition parties pushed hard for more government commitment to a European financial transaction tax and measures to boost growth and jobs as conditions for their support.

It would be a major embarrassment for Merkel if Germany did not approve the fiscal compact - which she championed and has been signed by 25 countries - or the ESM, which Germany wants to use to help recapitalise Spanish banks, by the July deadline.

Merkel needs the support of the main opposition to get the two-thirds majority in the Bundestag (lower house) and Bundesrat (upper house) needed. The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) have said they will approve it but that more needs to be done on their demands for more pro-growth measures first.

"It is about amendments such as growth and investment stimuli and an effective programme against youth unemployment in Europe," Frank-Walter Steinmeier, parliamentary floor leader of the SPD told Handelsblatt daily.

"All this cannot be financed through new debt, but through a financial transaction tax. Here the government has moved decisively," he said.

"I also expect the government to give up its fundamental opposition to the debt redemption fund and at least be ready to discuss this seriously with its European partners," he said.

"If we get binding agreements today, then we will come a good bit closer to a common Bundestag resolution."

Leading SPD lawmaker Thomas Oppermann told ARD public broadcaster on Thursday he was "cautiously optimistic" that an agreement would be reached.

Cem Oezdemir, head of the opposition Greens, said his party would continue to insist on a redemption fund and a banking union. His party would not give Merkel carte blanche for the fiscal pact and whether or not the Greens would give their agreement depended on the result of the negotiations.

But Germany's small Left Party has said it will lodge a complaint with the constitutional court in an attempt to prevent ratification of the fiscal pact. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Pravin Char)