By Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Frankfurt airport
operator Fraport and airline Lufthansa
succeeded in preventing a walkout by air traffic controllers
that would have brought Europe's third busiest airport to a
standstill on Wednesday morning.
Fraport teamed up with Lufthansa and air traffic
controllers' authority DFS to seek a temporary injunction after
trade union GdF urged control tower staff to join walkouts by
airfield employees at Frankfurt airport in a row over pay and
conditions.
The judge said the effect of the air traffic controllers
joining the strike would have been vastly out of proportion to
the original walkouts by 190 staff who guide planes into
position at the airport, and that its impact would have been
felt long after the six-hour strike.
The union had asked 12 air traffic controllers to join the
strike from 0400 GMT to 1000 GMT on Wednesday, meaning no
flights would have been able to take off or land during those
hours.
The strike of airfield workers is now in its third week, but
Fraport has been able to fill the gaps using former apron
workers, ensuring only short-haul traffic is affected.
The judge had called on the two sides to reach an agreement
in court, but the DFS said it wanted a definite ruling in order
to ward off a recurrence of the solidarity strikes.
"For us, it's important that the judge has made a decision,"
DFS labour director Jens Bergmann said after the ruling. "The
decision could still be appealed, but that will not happen
tonight."
Expanding strikes in solidarity is allowed under German law
as long as any action remains within proportion.
A GdF spokesman said the union would appeal, although it was
not immediately clear when or indeed if an appeal would take
place. The union will also investigate what would constitute
proportional strike measures, the spokesman added.
DELAYED
The walkouts by the 190 employees, who make up just 1
percent of Fraport's workforce, started on Feb. 16 and have so
far forced the cancellation of about 1,600 flights. The airport
averages around 1,300 flights a day.
The worst affected by the strikes is flagship airline
Lufthansa, which accounts for around 60 percent of the flights
at Frankfurt. It said on Tuesday it could no longer sit back and
watch as a small group of workers threatened mass disruption.
"We're not in an industry where you can catch up production.
You can't just say we'll put on an extra shift tomorrow and get
the flights back," Lufthansa board member Stefan Lauer said
earlier on Tuesday.
The court decision has come too late for many
intercontinental flights, however.
Flights from Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore are among those
due to arrive in Frankfurt early on Wednesday, but their
departures have already been delayed to ensure they arrived
after 1000 GMT, when the strike was due to end.
Tuesday's court ruling also does not affect the walkouts by
the 190 airfield workers, which resumed on Sunday at 2000 GMT
and are due to run until 0400 GMT Thursday.
Fraport and Lufthansa have also applied for a temporary
injunction against the GdF to halt the current and any further
strikes by the apron workers and the court will hear that case
on Wednesday at 0800 GMT.
The union wants higher pay and shorter hours for the staff
who work on the airport apron. Fraport says the demands equate
to pay rises of 50 percent to 70 percent and are unreasonable.
The walkouts have already brought calls for changes to
Germany's labour laws to prevent small groups of striking
workers from exerting such pressure.
Each day of strikes by the airfield staff costs Fraport
around 1 million euros ($1.3 million) in lost revenue. Lufthansa
has put its lost revenue in the high double-digit million euros.
($1=0.7466 euros)
