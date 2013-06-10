FRANKFURT, June 10 German insurers are likely to face damage claims from current flooding in the country that are higher than the 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) seen in the Elbe river floods of 2002, insurance association GDV said on Monday.

However, reliable estimates for the flood damage will only be available once the water has subsided and the damage can be inspected, the GDV said in a statement.

Analysts at JP Morgan estimated that the Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz, could face a bill of 350 million euros for German damage alone and 460 million euros when losses in Austria and the Czech Republic are included.

($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)