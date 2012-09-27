HAMBURG, Sept 27 VK Muehlen said on Thursday it plans to close its flour mill in Hameln in central Germany under an efficiency programme in the face of over capacity in the country.

The group has milling capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of grain annually and is Germany's largest flour miller.

Production at the 180,000 tonne a year Hameln mill will be transferred to the company's other German locations as part of an efficiency programme, the firm said in a statement on its website.

At a time of increasingly hard competition only the mills which can deliver high quality flour to customers at low cost will survive, said VK Muehlen CEO Christoph Kempkes in the statement.

The German flour market is suffering from overcapacity and destructive competition, he said.

This meant the number of milling locations must be consolidated and processing of flour contracts concentrated on fewer locations, he said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)