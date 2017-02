BERLIN, Sept 20 International efforts to reform the world's currency system are progressing but conclusions should not be expected from this week's meeting of international financial leaders in Washington, a German official said on Tuesday.

Rather conclusions would be drawn at the G20 meeting in Cannes in November

Goals for emerging countries being discussed at the G20 level include strengthening domestic bond markets and setting up a system to handle international capital flows.

(Reporting by Brian Rohan)