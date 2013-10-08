FRANKFURT Oct 8 German financial markets
watchdog Bafin said on Tuesday it was in contact with foreign
regulators looking into allegations of possible manipulation of
the $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market but has not yet
seen any need for a special investigation.
"We've been looking at the situation since the summer," a
Bafin spokesman said, adding that German regulators have been in
contact with their foreign counterparts.
"We have seen no reason to start a special investigation so
far," the spokesman added.
On Monday EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
EU regulators were looking at the allegations, days after the
Swiss authorities announced their own investigation into the
issue.
Switzerland's financial markets regulator said on Friday
that it was working with the authorities in other countries on
the issue. It did not name the banks under investigation.
The currency market, the biggest market in the financial
system, is one of the least regulated with most trading taking
place away from exchanges.
Almunia, with the power to fine companies up to 10 percent
of their global revenue for breaching EU competition rules, is
already investigating alleged wrongdoing in the setting of
various financial market benchmarks.