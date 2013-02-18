* Debate intensifying ahead of election
* Firms fear falling behind U.S. rivals due to energy costs
* Backers want law reforms to clear way for exploration
* Greens, SPD have reservations on shale
* Germany in midst of sweeping changes to energy mix
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Feb 18 Opposition from Germany's
powerful environmental lobby is dimming prospects for shale gas
and sparking fears that major industries in Europe's largest
economy will lose out to U.S. rivals tapping cheaper energy.
Those fears are piling pressure on German Chancellor Angela
Merkel from both sides of the debate ahead of an election in
September.
Opponents to hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, used to
drill for shale are stepping up their arguments about the
environmental risks it could pose while industry leaders urge
the government to draw up rules to allow exploration.
Spurring the debate is the rapid expansion of fracking in
the U.S. energy market, where it now accounts for roughly a
third of the gas sector.
Energy-intense sectors such as chemicals which are important
to Germany's economy face paying three times what their U.S.
rivals pay for gas through 2030, according to influential
industry lobby group BDI.
"If we immediately reject this, we will end up as
international laggards," BDI chief Ulrich Grillo said this month
regarding shale gas.
Industry's voice counts in Germany, where manufacturing
accounts for at least 25 percent of the economy, with top
employers that include BASF, Bayer as well
as the steel and heavy engineering sectors.
There is already widespread dissatisfaction over surcharges
which industry and consumers pay on electricity to fund
government subsidies for renewable energy expansion.
Germany plans not only more renewable energy from wind and
solar, but the phasing out of nuclear by 2022 and a swing away
from polluting coal to cleaner natural gas.
Ironically, these plans could tip the balance in favour of
fracking, albeit on a modest scale, say some industry and
environment experts.
That is because without nuclear Germany will need an
alternative source of stable, clean energy to complement
intermittent renewables.
"It is becoming a very potent issue in Germany," said
Miranda Schreurs, director of Berlin's Environmental Policy
Research Centre and a member of the German Advisory Council on
the Environment which advises Merkel's government.
"The reality is that the rising costs of the energy
transition will probably mean the issue will have to be looked
at seriously."
POLITICAL DIVISIONS
Germany's politicians have been busy arguing the merits and
dangers of drilling. Security experts discussed the issue at the
Munich Security Conference and the BND intelligence agency has
analysed its geopolitical impact.
Only Merkel, famous for fence-sitting, has stayed mum.
The Greens, Europe's most successful ecological party, have
grown into a political force with some chance of a return to
government this year after ruling with the Social Democrats
(SPD) between 1998 and 2005.
The Greens also share, or are about to share, power in six
of Germany's 16 federal states, including North Rhine-Westphalia
(NRW) and Lower Saxony, home to Germany's biggest shale gas
reserves.
In both, the Greens are partnered with the centre-left
Social Democrats (SPD), who also have reservations about shale
gas.
Individual states are responsible for issuing fracking
permits and NRW's environment minister, a member of the Greens,
has imposed a de facto moratorium on licences due to public
concerns.
Critics fear that fracking, which involves pumping vast
quantities of water and chemicals at high pressure into rock
formations to release trapped gas, could increase seismic risks
or contaminate drinking water.
"There is a need for further investigation and research to
understand it and come up with a (regulatory) framework," the
minister, Johannes Remmel, told Reuters.
He did not rule out shale gas as a transitional energy
source while renewables are built up, but said NRW would not
approve drilling for three to four years.
Lower Saxony is set to adopt a similar approach while the
Greens and SPD have increased pressure on Merkel by passing a
resolution in the Bundesrat upper house urging her coalition to
tighten rules on fracking.
IMPORTS
One alternative for Germany would be to import. Poland aims
to develop shale gas, as does Britain, and Ukraine recently
signed a $10 billion deal with Shell to push forward
its shale plans.
"Germany is quite likely over time to import either shale
gas or electricity produced from shale from other countries such
as Poland or Ukraine," said Nick Butler, a visiting fellow and
chair of King's Policy Institute in London.
Butler, a former UK government adviser, estimates that
imports could allow shale gas to make up a little under 10
percent of Germany's energy market in the next decade.
Germany itself could extract 0.7 trillion to 2.3 trillion
cubic metres of shale, the BGR Institute for Geoscience and
Natural Resources has estimated. That compares to 125 billion
cubic metres in conventional gas reserves.
"The numbers show the huge contribution it could make," said
Miriam Strauch of the WEG gas association, arguing Germany
should look to its own resources instead of imports.
Germany currently produces just 14 percent of the gas it
consumes while relying on Russian imports for about 40 percent.
Schreurs at the Environmental Policy Research Centre argues
that shale gas at the very least could help before Germany's
"green revolution" takes full hold.
"It could be a transition energy. As you build up more
renewable energies you need a baseload that is stable. Natural
gas could give that," Schreurs said. "(Shale) may save the
energy shift because it could be a way to make it still
affordable to industry."
The BDI estimates Germany's nuclear phaseout and switch to
renewables, which need subsidies to operate profitably, will
cost up to 350 billion euros ($467 billion) by 2030.
Firms such as Exxon and BASF unit Wintershall are
looking at the possibilities for shale, though they acknowledge
the battle they face in convincing the public and politicians.
"I don't really see substantial quantities of shale gas
production in this decade in Europe," said Rainer Seele, chief
executive of Wintershall, which has two concessions in NRW. "The
potential is there, but we have to see whether it will work."
ELECTION JAM
With an absence of EU-wide guidelines, the next step for the
German government is to reform the mining law covering licensing
decisions. Those changes are likely to outline environmental
controls required for drilling to start, say experts.
The ever-cautious Merkel, a physicist and former environment
minister, is unlikely to tackle such a controversial issue
before the election, meaning the new rules will likely depend on
the composition of the next government.
A repeat of Merkel's centre-right coalition would offer the
best chance for moving ahead with exploratory drilling.
An alliance of her conservatives with the SPD would pose
more obstacles.
Yet even within Merkel's coalition there are divisions, with
conservative Environment Minister Peter Altmaier at the weekend
again taking a cautious line, reiterating he wanted to limit
fracking.
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, head of the pro-business
Free Democrats (FDP), has meanwhile courted his core supporters
by fighting the corner of German industry.
"Many German firms have opted for (relocation to) the United
States, saying energy prices were the decisive factor. We are
already suffering with our higher energy prices, it affects our
own competitiveness," he said at a conference this month.
There is little evidence of companies shifting production to
the United States yet, but many are warning that future
investment is headed that way.