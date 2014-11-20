BERLIN Nov 20 Germany's government plans to
stop short of an outright ban on the controversial technique of
fracking for gas, bowing to pressure from industry, according to
the latest draft of a law from the environment ministry seen by
Reuters.
Fracking or hydraulic fracturing to extract gas and oil has
transformed the U.S. energy market, boosting domestic supplies.
The process is banned in France on environmental grounds. It is
allowed in Britain but has strict environmental and safety
guidelines.
German industry is concerned that its competitiveness is
being hurt by rising energy costs at home compared to lower
prices in the United States which has seen a fracking boom.
A deterioration in ties with Russia over the Ukraine crisis
has also raised pressure on Europe, especially Germany, to cut
its reliance on Russian gas and fuelled the fracking debate.
Germany is drawing up new fracking rules, and has promised
strict environmental audits and a ban on drilling in areas where
water is protected due to possible environmental damage.
Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said the new law
would set the bar very high for fracking for gas.
"With this we are setting out the strictest rules for
fracking that there have ever been," Hendricks said.
But the draft makes clear that in exceptional cases
commercial fracking could be allowed after successful test
drilling and the approval of a special committee.
This marks a slight shift from draft guidelines outlined in
the summer, where fracking would have been completely banned
until 2021 apart from test drilling for scientific purposes.
About 10 percent of Germany's gas comes from domestic
sources and fracking has been used in the country for deep-lying
or "tight" gas but there has been a de facto moratorium on new
permits in the last few years due to environmenal issues.
In their coalition deal agreed a year ago, Germany's ruling
parties promised to set a legal framework for fracking, saying
it had significant potential for risk and rejecting the use of
chemicals.
The technique involves pumping water and chemicals at high
pressure through drill holes to prise open rocks containing gas.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers.
Editing by Jane Merriman)