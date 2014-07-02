UPDATE 7-Oil eases despite weak dollar as U.S. stockpiles remain high
* Weak dollar provides some support (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices, changes dateline; previous LONDON)
BERLIN, July 2 A merger between French arms maker Nexter and Germany's Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) would help consolidate Europe's defence industry, but must be checked to see if it threatens Germany's security interests, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.
The German ministry added in a statement that a merger would not affect how its arms exports rules impact on the KMW, as any transfer of German technology, or component parts, would still be subject to the controls.
A merger between the firms would create Europe's largest producer of ground armaments such as tanks, as both struggle to cope with military budget cuts and reduced defence spending. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)
* Weak dollar provides some support (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices, changes dateline; previous LONDON)
ABUJA, March 16 The former head of Nigeria's state oil company was charged in court on Thursday with money laundering and five counts of fraud, the country's anti-corruption watchdog said.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, March 16 Saudi Arabia's King Salman oversaw the signing of deals worth as much as $65 billion on the first day of a visit to Beijing on Thursday, as the world's largest oil exporter looks to cement ties with the world's second-largest economy.