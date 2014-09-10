BERLIN, Sept 10 A main stakeholder in German
defence firm Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) is standing by plans
for the tank maker to merge with French rival Nexter despite
reports the German economy minister favours an all-German deal
between KMW and Rheinmetall.
Manfred Bode, chairman of the KMW supervisory board and a
top shareholder, has been invited to a meeting with economy
minister Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday to discuss the merger, a
spokesman for KMW told Reuters.
"Manfred Bode was of course happy to accept the minister's
request for a meeting," the spokesman said on Wednesday,
declining to comment on details of the meeting.
Gabriel, who has announced a more restrictive policy on arms
exports, is reportedly sceptical about plans for KMW to merge
with Nexter and believes a merger with fellow German defence
firm Rheinmetall would make more sense.
At meeting with labour representatives from German defence
firms last month, Gabriel spoke of his preference for an
all-German deal, participants told Reuters.
KMW and Nexter announced merger talks in July, with the aim
that a combined company would be able to better withstand
defence spending cuts. They hope to agree a deal in the first
quarter of 2015.
KMW said that the economy ministry has known about the talks
with Nexter for over a year.
"The minister knows that Nexter and KMW have agreed
exclusive negotiations and that the owners of KMW are fully
supportive of the plans to bring the two companies together,"
the spokesman said.
French defence minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Tuesday
in Bordeaux that he was unconcerned by Gabriel's reported doubts
about the deal, saying he had heard differing views from other
ministers.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Noah Barkin)